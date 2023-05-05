'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December

Paramount would not comment on that Friday, with a spokesperson saying only, “Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that's the case for a long time to come.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, which produces "Yellowstone" with MTV Entertainment, said the new series "will be picking up where 'Yellowstone' leaves off in another epic tale." While the series hasn't been named, the word "Yellowstone" will be part of the title — an important distinction because that wasn't the case for spinoffs like "1883" or "1923."

Paramount has denied published reports that actor Matthew McConaughey is signed to star in the sequel. But a spokesperson said Friday that McConaughey “is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner.”

Following its debut on the cable network, the sequel will also air on the Paramount+ streaming network.

That's a hugely important distinction for the company. “Yellowstone” streams on NBC Universal's Peacock service, owned by Comcast, meaning a big chunk of revenue created by the popular drama has been going elsewhere.