Yemen's Houthi rebels say 'any Israeli vessel' in nearby Mideast waterways again a threat

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have warned shippers that “any Israeli vessel” traveling through nearby Mideast waters is now a target as Israel continues to block aid to the Gaza Strip
37 minutes ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen's Houthi rebels warned shippers early Wednesday that “any Israeli vessel” traveling through nearby Mideast waters is now a target as Israel continues to block aid to the Gaza Strip.

The statement from the Houthis' Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center follows a four-day deadline set by the rebels for Israel to resume aid shipments.

“We hope it is understood that the actions taken by the (Houthi military) ... stem from a deep sense of religious, humanitarian and moral responsibility toward the oppressed Palestinian people and aim to pressure the Israeli usurper entity to reopen the crossings to the Gaza Strip and allow the entry of aid, including food and medical supplies,” the statement said.

It described the warning as taking hold in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Arabian Sea.

There was no immediate sign of an attack on ships.

