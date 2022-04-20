'You inhaled it': Man inhales drill bit during dental visit

Tom Jozsi, 60, told WISN-TV that he was at the dentist getting his tooth filled when he was told he swallowed a tool.

“I didn’t really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, ‘You didn’t swallow it. You inhaled it,’" he said. Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into Jozsi's lung.