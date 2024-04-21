Young brother and sister dead, 15 injured when vehicle crashes into birthday party, sheriff says

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A young brother and sister died and 15 people were injured, several seriously, when vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a birthday party Saturday at a boat club, a Michigan sheriff said.

An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother died in the crash when a 66-year-old woman crashed 25 feet into the building about 3 p.m. at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, about 30 miles south of Detroit, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.