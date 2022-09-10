Young, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas on late FG 20-19

The steady hand of backup Hudson Card and an inspired defense helped Texas build a 16-10 lead early in the fourth, and then drive for the lead again on Auburn's fourth field goal of the day.

Young was 27-of-39 passing for 213 yards with the scrambling TD throw to Jahmyr Gibbs that gave Alabama a 17-16 lead. Jase McLellan had an 81-yard touchdown run for Alabama in the first quarter.

Alabama avoided its first nonconference loss since 2007 against Louisiana-Monroe in coach Nick Saban's first season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: The Tide was all out of sorts. Eleven first-half penalties and dropped passes showed a level of sloppy play seldom seen by Saban teams. Last season's Bronco Nagurski Award winner Will Anderson struggled to make plays against an inexperience Texas offensive line.

Texas: The Longhorns let a huge win get away. Now they also have questions at quarterback if Ewers is out for an extended period. He was electric early against the Tide and had already passed for 134 yards in the first quarter before he was hurt when linebacker Dallas Turner drove him into the ground.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts Louisiana-Monroe.

Texas hosts UTSA next Saturday.

