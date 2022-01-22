Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

In the three weeks since Adams took office, a 19-year-old cashier was shot to death as she worked a late-night shift at a Burger King, a woman was pushed to her death in a subway station, and a baby was critically injured when she was hit by a stray bullet as she sat in a parked car with her mother. With the Harlem shooting Friday night, four police officers had been shot in as many days.

And the city is recovering from its deadliest fire in three decades, a Bronx apartment blaze that killed 17 people.

“It’s hard to believe, but it’s only been three weeks, and it has been nonstop since then,” Adams told residents at a gun violence roundtable Saturday. “But I want you to know in a very clear way that I am more energized. I’m not tired. I’m not stressed out.”

Rivera joined the force in November 2020.

Growing up in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood, he noticed tensions with police, according to a brief essay titled “Why I Became a Police Officer,” a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

“I remember one day when I witnessed my brother being stopped and frisked. I asked myself, why are we being pulled over if we are in a taxi?" he wrote. "My perspective on police and the way they police really bothered me.”

But eventually he noticed the department working to improve relationships, and he wanted to be involved.

“I realized how impactful my role as a police officer would go in this chaotic city,” he wrote.

Anti-domestic violence advocate Stephanie McGraw, who knew Rivera through her work with the precinct, said he was energetic and enthusiastic.

“He was so eager to make a difference in this community,” said McGraw, founder of We All Really Matter.

Mora is similarly devoted to the community, she said.

Police said the gun used in Friday night’s shooting, a .45-caliber Glock with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding up to 40 extra rounds, had been stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul both said federal authorities need to do more to round up stolen guns like the one used in the Harlem shooting. Hochul, at an appearance in Buffalo on Saturday, called it a “scourge of illegal guns on our streets.”

Authorities said the three officers went to the apartment after a call came in from a woman needing help with McNeil, her son. Officers spoke with the woman and another son, but there was no mention of a weapon.

Rivera and Mora walked from the front of the apartment down a hallway, and McNeil swung open a bedroom door and opened fire, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

As McNeil tried to flee, a third officer who had stayed with McNeil’s mother in the front of the apartment shot at McNeil and wounded him in the head and arm, Essig said.

“This was just not an attack on these brave officers,” Adams said Friday night. "This was an attack on the city of New York.”

Mora has been with the NYPD for four years.

McNeil was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City. He also had several out-of-state arrests. In 1998, he was arrested in South Carolina on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a pistol, but records show the matter was later dismissed. In 2002, he was arrested in Pennsylvania on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, Essig said.

Associated Press writer Michael Hill in Albany, N.Y., contributed to this report.

Caption In an undated photo released by the NYPD, New York Police Department officer Wilbert Mora who was involved in a police shooting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, is seen. Officials say Mora, 27 years old, was critically wounded while fellow officer Jason Rivera, 22 years old, was killed in a shooting in Harlem. The officers had been responding to a call Friday about an argument between a woman and her adult son. (NYPD via AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In an undated photo released by the NYPD, New York Police Department officer Wilbert Mora who was involved in a police shooting, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, is seen. Officials say Mora, 27 years old, was critically wounded while fellow officer Jason Rivera, 22 years old, was killed in a shooting in Harlem. The officers had been responding to a call Friday about an argument between a woman and her adult son. (NYPD via AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

