Young Ukrainian dancers, trapped abroad, get Paris residency

Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on “something other than the conflict in Ukraine,” Kozlova said.

One of the dancers will be headed to the Ukrainian border in the coming days to pick up her young daughter who was accompanied out of the country.

Only a part of the company was travelling around France performing a shortened version of The Nutcracker for young audiences — most of the dancers in Paris are in their early 20s. Many of the ballet’s star dancers stayed behind, waiting to join their friends after they reached Paris.

“Most of our artists are stuck in Ukraine,” Director Ivan Kozlov told the crowd.

The city of Paris and the ballet community have helped find temporary accommodation for the Ukrainian dancers who say they wish to continue dancing in France and elsewhere. The Chatelet theater offered the entire group a residency, although Tuesday's last-minute performance is their last for now.

All proceedings from their performances will go to nongovernmental organizations collecting and shipping humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Ukrainian dancers have also sought refuge elsewhere. The Romanian National Opera offered six ballet dancers fleeing from the war in Ukraine a chance to work with their ballet corps, and some of them could be performing in a month.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Ukrainian manager of the Kyiv City Ballet company, Ivan Kozlov, center right, and his assistant Ekaterina Kozlova, center left, acknowledge applause with dancers at the end of a performance, at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian manager of the Kyiv City Ballet company, Ivan Kozlov, center right, and his assistant Ekaterina Kozlova, center left, acknowledge applause with dancers at the end of a performance, at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company waits backstage during a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company waits backstage during a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company and of the Opera national de Paris perform at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company and of the Opera national de Paris perform at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company during a rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company during a rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company sing the Ukrainian national anthem during a rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company sing the Ukrainian national anthem during a rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company puts on her ballet shoes prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company puts on her ballet shoes prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company stretch prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company stretch prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company watch a smartphone backstage during a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company watch a smartphone backstage during a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company stretches prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company stretches prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company waits prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company waits prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company perform at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company perform at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company stretch prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company stretch prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company during a rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company during a rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian manager of the Kyiv City Ballet company, Ivan Kozlov, watches the rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian manager of the Kyiv City Ballet company, Ivan Kozlov, watches the rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian manager of the Kyiv City Ballet company, Ivan Kozlov, second from left, gives indications to a dancer during a rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian manager of the Kyiv City Ballet company, Ivan Kozlov, second from left, gives indications to a dancer during a rehearsal at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company watch a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company watch a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company prepare prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption Ukrainian dancers of the Kyiv City Ballet company prepare prior to a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Kyiv City Ballet danced to a full house in Paris for the last show of a French tour that has left the company stranded after the war broke out in Ukraine. They described being physically and emotionally exhausted. Being given the opportunity to train and dance was for many a chance to focus on something other than the war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus