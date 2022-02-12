Young US hockey team beats Canada to start Olympics 2-0

With eight players under age 21, the U.S. was one of the hardest teams to figure out in a tournament without NHL talent. The boom or bust potential of the youngest team in the tournament was on full display against Canada.

With Claude Julien back behind the bench two weeks after breaking his ribs in a sledding accident, the Canadians figured they'd use their size and physicality to wear down the smaller Americans over the course of 60 minutes. Instead, the U.S. — with 12 college players on the ice — went hit for hit with Canada and used a combination of offensive skill and bad opposing goaltending to take control of the game.

“The kids can play, I think it’s safe to say,” said Kenny Agostino, who scored the fourth U.S. goal. "It’s clear we’ve got a lot of speed and a lot of talent, but I think this was a man’s game tonight: Canada-U.S.A., there’s no real explanation needed. I think all of them stepped up and played like men out there.”

There were some hiccups, like Mann allowing a soft goal to Mat Robinson from the boards 40 feet away 1:24 in. Miele's goal kept the U.S. from playing from behind for too long.

Brian O'Neill, the lone returnee from the 2018 Olympics, called falling behind early “good adversity” after routing China 8-0 in the opener. Facing and beating Canada was a test that the U.S. passed by leaning on strengths like playing fast and also adapting to changes in the pace of the game.

“The biggest thing for us is just playing fast,” said Harvard forward Sean Farrell, who assisted on Ben Meyers' goal and has six points through two games. “We have a bunch of guys who can play fast, and if we add that physical component as well, it’s going to be really hard for teams to break pucks out, and when we turn pucks over we have the skill to capitalize.”

Canada has plenty of skill up and down the lineup, too, but goaltender Eddie Pasquale gave the U.S. a gift when he flubbed the puck behind the net to set up Brendan Brisson's second goal of the tournament. He was also shaky on Agostino's goal.

“I fought the puck pretty much all night," said Pasquale, who allowed four goals on 27 shots. "I gave up two weak ones. If I make those two saves, we’re 2-2 going into overtime.”

Instead, Canada wraps up preliminary round play against China on Sunday night hoping to pick up one of the other three spots in the quarterfinals and avoid the qualification round.

“Sometimes you ask your players have short memories,” Julien said. “And that’s what we have to have. At the same time, you’ve got to remember why we lost this game and make sure it doesn’t happen in the next one.”

In other action, the Czech Republic beat the Russians 6-5 in overtime, Germany beat China 3-2 and Denmark beat Switzerland 5-3.

NOTES: The U.S. and Canada faced off at the Olympics for the first time since the semifinals at the 2014 Sochi Games, the last time NHL players participated. Canada won that game 1-0 on the way to a second consecutive gold medal. ... U.S. defenseman Jake Sanderson played 16:59 in his first game at the Olympics. He was a late arrival in Beijing after being stuck in Los Angeles in virus protocol.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption United States' Kenny Agostino (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. At right is Canada's Maxim Noreau (56). (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption United States' Kenny Agostino (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. At right is Canada's Maxim Noreau (56). (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption United States goalkeeper Strauss Mann (31) deflects a shot against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption United States goalkeeper Strauss Mann (31) deflects a shot against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption United States' Kenny Agostino, center, celebrates next to Canada's Maxim Noreau (56) after Agostino scored a goal during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. At left is Canada's Eric Staal (12). (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption United States' Kenny Agostino, center, celebrates next to Canada's Maxim Noreau (56) after Agostino scored a goal during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. At left is Canada's Eric Staal (12). (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption United States players celebrate after a goal by Kenny Agostino as Canada's Maxim Noreau (56) skates by during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption United States players celebrate after a goal by Kenny Agostino as Canada's Maxim Noreau (56) skates by during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Canada's Mason McTavish (32) and United States' Brock Faber (14) skate behind the net during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Canada's Mason McTavish (32) and United States' Brock Faber (14) skate behind the net during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) watches as United States' Ben Meyers (39) and Noah Cates (27) close in during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) watches as United States' Ben Meyers (39) and Noah Cates (27) close in during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption A shot by Canada's Corban Knight gets past United States goalkeeper Strauss Mann for a goal during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption A shot by Canada's Corban Knight gets past United States goalkeeper Strauss Mann for a goal during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption United States' Kenny Agostino celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption United States' Kenny Agostino celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption United States' Brendan Brisson (19) is congratulated after scoring a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption United States' Brendan Brisson (19) is congratulated after scoring a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption A shot by United States' Ben Meyers gets past Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) for a goal during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett Caption A shot by United States' Ben Meyers gets past Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) for a goal during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett

Caption United States' Ben Meyers (39) celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption United States' Ben Meyers (39) celebrates after scoring a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption United States' Andy Miele (51) and Kenny Agostino (11) skate to the bench after Miele scored a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption United States' Andy Miele (51) and Kenny Agostino (11) skate to the bench after Miele scored a goal against Canada during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) and Owen Power (22) stop United States' Nathan Smith from reaching the puck during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) and Owen Power (22) stop United States' Nathan Smith from reaching the puck during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale stretches out on the ice as Canada's Mark Barberio (44) and United States' Nick Abruzzese (16) fight for the puck during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett Caption Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale stretches out on the ice as Canada's Mark Barberio (44) and United States' Nick Abruzzese (16) fight for the puck during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett

Caption United States' Brian O'Neill (21) celebrates after teammate Kenny Agostino scored a goal against Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett Caption United States' Brian O'Neill (21) celebrates after teammate Kenny Agostino scored a goal against Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale (80) during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Bruce Bennett Credit: Bruce Bennett

Caption Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale is knocked down by teammate Alex Grant (20) during a preliminary round men's hockey game against the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption Canada goalkeeper Eddie Pasquale is knocked down by teammate Alex Grant (20) during a preliminary round men's hockey game against the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption United States' Kenny Agostino (11) checks Canada's Eric Staal into the bench area during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum Caption United States' Kenny Agostino (11) checks Canada's Eric Staal into the bench area during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum