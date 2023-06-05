Young, wild and free: Wolverine spotted in California for only second time in last 100 years

While wolverines are native to California, they've been essentially extinct from the state since the 1920s — likely the result of hunting and fur trapping in the decades following the gold rush, though records from the time don't indicate what exactly caused the population to decline.

One wolverine was spotted in the state from 2008 to 2018, beginning in the Tahoe National Forest, officials said. Last month's wolverine is likely a different one because the animal's lifespan is usually 12 to 13 years.