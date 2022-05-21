Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

“Robbie always made a big deal about someone when she saw them, always making sure they felt noticed and loved,” her sister, Amanda, told The Associated Press by text before the service.

The family asked that donations be made to the Buffalo Zoo, a place the sisters enjoyed walking through, Amanda Drury said.

“She was that light that shone through whatever darkness might have been present,” Spano said. He said mourners would remember Drury's “kindness ... love for family and friends, her perseverance, her tenacity, and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.”

Drury is the second shooting victim to be eulogized.

A private service was held Friday for Heyward Patterson, the beloved deacon at a church near the supermarket. More funerals were scheduled throughout the coming week.

Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded.

A candlelight vigil was planned at the Buffalo supermarket in the evening.

