Youngkin calls rally flag pledge 'weird and wrong'

Trump called in by phone Wednesday night to the “Take Back Virginia Rally” and exhorted the crowd to vote for Youngkin, whom he had previously endorsed.

During a Thursday morning call with reporters, McAuliffe issued an appeal to Youngkin to “go before the cameras” and say that the pledge to that flag had been inappropriate.

McAuliffe called the Wednesday rally "one of the darkest moments Glenn Youngkin's campaign." His campaign quickly released a new TV ad highlighting the event and Trump's phone call.

After Youngkin issued his statement, McAuliffe tweeted: “'Weird'”?? Glenn - people died during the January 6th riot Donald Trump and others celebrated in your honor last night. If you can’t condemn last night’s rally and Trump’s deadly conspiracies, you don’t have the courage or character to serve as governor."

John Fredericks, a radio show host and former Virginia campaign chairman for Trump, organized the event. While Youngkin and other candidates stayed away, Youngkin also thanked Fredericks for hosting the rally.