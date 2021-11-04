dayton-daily-news logo
X

Youngkin, Northam pledge smooth power transition in Virginia

Virginia Gov.-elect, Glenn Youngkin, second from right, speaks to the media as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, second from left, Suzanne Youngkin, right, and Pam Northam look on after a transition meeting outside the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Caption
Virginia Gov.-elect, Glenn Youngkin, second from right, speaks to the media as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, second from left, Suzanne Youngkin, right, and Pam Northam look on after a transition meeting outside the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Nation & World
By SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam are pledging a smooth transition of power

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin met with outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday for a lunch with their wives at the executive mansion in Richmond, and in cordial remarks afterward both pledged a smooth transition of power.

"Today was the beginning of a friendship," said Youngkin, who defeated Democratic nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe this week in an election that also saw a wave of Republican victories in down-ballot races.

Youngkin, a native Virginian, said he was humbled to stand in front of the historic governor's mansion. In brief remarks to the news media, he thanked Northam for hosting what he called “a lovely lunch."

“I just want to thank you for the incredibly cooperative way that you've, of course, expressed you’re going to help us,” Youngkin said. “It’s important. We have a lot of work to do.”

Youngkin, who selectively engaged with reporters while campaigning, pledged to be “incredibly open and accessible" while in office.

Northam called the luncheon — staffers said they dined on beef tenderloin, butternut and pumpkin soup and pumpkin pie — an opportunity to congratulate Youngkin on a successful campaign and welcome the couple to their new home.

“We look forward to Mr. Youngkin and his wife taking over and continuing on a lot of the good progress that we made," said Northam, who was barred by state law from seeking a second consecutive term.

Youngkin will be sworn in Jan. 15. Preparations for Inauguration Day are already underway on the Capitol grounds.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and his wife, Pam, head back into the Governors Mansion along with Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and his wife Suzanne after a transition luncheon at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Caption
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and his wife, Pam, head back into the Governors Mansion along with Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and his wife Suzanne after a transition luncheon at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, addresses the media as Gov. Ralph Northam, center, and his wife, Pam, listen after a transition luncheon in front of the Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Caption
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, addresses the media as Gov. Ralph Northam, center, and his wife, Pam, listen after a transition luncheon in front of the Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks to the media after a transition luncheon in front of the Governor's Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Caption
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks to the media after a transition luncheon in front of the Governor's Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, second from left, shakes the hand of Gov. Elect Glenn Youngkin, second from right, as Suzanne Youngkin, right, and Pam Northam look on after a transition meeting outside the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Caption
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, second from left, shakes the hand of Gov. Elect Glenn Youngkin, second from right, as Suzanne Youngkin, right, and Pam Northam look on after a transition meeting outside the Governors Mansion at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, exits the Governors Mansion with Gov. Elect Glenn Youngkin after a transition luncheon at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Caption
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, exits the Governors Mansion with Gov. Elect Glenn Youngkin after a transition luncheon at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber

In Other News
1
WHO: Europe is the epicenter of pandemic despite vaccines
2
American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand make it to Toy Hall of Fame
3
Rioter who bragged she wouldn't go to jail gets prison term
4
Derek Carr: Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now
5
Russia, Belarus agree to integrate gas, financial markets
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top