Young's buzzer-beating jumper lifts Hawks past Nets 129-127

Dejounte Murray scored 28 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 22 for Atlanta. Bogdanovic's three 3-pointers early in the second quarter helped Atlanta take a 50-32 lead. Thomas had 11 points in the period, helping the Nets trim the Hawks' lead to 64-57 at halftime.

Brooklyn kept its momentum to open the second half, taking a 78-73 lead. Onyeka Okongwu scored the final four points of the third period as Atlanta took a 97-94 advantage into the final period.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn stuck with his starters after the first five combined for only 34 points as the team set a season scoring low in an ugly 131-87 loss at Chicago on Friday night.

Before the game, Vaughn said he's looking for consistency and a balance of offense and defense. He said Finney-Smith, who had only two points against the Bulls, is “one of our best defenders we have on the team.”

“It’s pretty tough to take him out of the lineup when there’s other offensive guys he’s covering sins up for,” said Vaughn of Finney-Smith.

When asked how many practices he has had with the team since the All-Star break, Vaughn referred to the blowout loss to the Bulls as “a scrimmage with referees.”

Nets: C Nic Claxton, from the University of Georgia, had four steals, three blocked shots and 11 rebounds. ... G Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) missed his second consecutive game.

Hawks: F John Collins returned with 12 points after missing one game while on concussion protocol. Collins was questionable with lower back tightness and cleared to start after pregame warmups.

Nets: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Hawks: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

