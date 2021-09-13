Energized pope cracks jokes, greets fans in Slovakia

At his first stop of the day at the Bratislava presidential palace, Francis told President Zuzana Caputova, Slovakia's first female president, that the coronavirus pandemic had been the greatest test in recent history, but that it should offer a lesson for the future.

“It has taught us how easy it is, even when we are all in the same boat, to withdraw and think only of ourselves. Let us instead set out anew from the realization that all of us are frail and in need of others."

Ahead of a rigorous two days hop-scotching around Slovakia, Francis is spending Monday in Bratislava where the highlight of his visit is an afternoon encounter at the capital’s Holocaust memorial, built on the site of a synagogue destroyed by the communist regime in the 1960s.

He goes into the event having called on Sunday for Christians and Jews to work together to stop the rise of antisemitism in Europe, saying it is a “fuse which must not be allowed to burn.”

Slovakia declared its independence from Czechoslovakia on March 14, 1939, and became a Nazi puppet state with politician and Roman Catholic priest Jozef Tiso becoming the country’s president.

Under his rule, the country adopted strict anti-Jewish laws and deported some 75,000 Jews to Nazi death camps where some 68,000 perished. Tiso was sentenced to death and hanged in 1947.

Now, only about 5,000 Jews live in Slovakia, a largely Roman Catholic country of 5.5 million currently ruled by a four-party center-right coalition government.

Just last week, the government formally apologized for the racial laws that stripped the country’s Jews of their human and civil rights, prevented their access to education and authorized the transfer of their property to non-Jewish owners.

Marking the 80th anniversary of the “Jewish Code” adopted on Sept 9, 1941, the government said in a statement Sept. 8 that it “feels a moral obligation today to publicly express sorrow over the crimes committed by the past regime.”

The code was considered one of the toughest anti-Jewish laws adopted in Europe during the war.

Slovakia is now home to the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia, which has had members in Slovakia’s Parliament since 2016. The party openly advocates the legacy of the Slovak Nazi puppet World War II state. Its members use Nazi salutes and want Slovakia out of the European Union and NATO.

___

Janicek contributed from Prague, Czech Republic. AP visual journalist Fanuel Morelli contributed.

Caption Pope Francis leaves the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Pope Francis and Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, right, attend a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis arrives at the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. In the background is Archbishop Stanislav Zvolensky. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Pope Francis, flanked by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, right, attends a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis arrives at the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. In the background is Archbishop Stanislav Zvolensky. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Pope Francis, flanked by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, right, attends a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis takes off his cap as he enters the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis, flanked by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, right, attends a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis' mantle is blown by the wind as he greets a child during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis, flanked by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, right, attends a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis, flanked by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, right, attends a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis, white figure at center bottom, flanked by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, attends a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis, flanked by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, right, attends a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis, flanked by Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova, right, attends a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis, white figure at center, arrives at the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Pope Francis arrives at the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Pope Francis greets faithful as he leaves the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Priests carry a table in front of Pope Francis during a meeting with priests, religious men and women, seminarians and catechists, at the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis greets nuns as he arrives for a meeting with priests, religious men and women, seminarians and catechists, at the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia