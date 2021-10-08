Youthful energy lifts US in grueling World Cup qualifying

Aaronson and Adams were among the group that left San Pedro Sula on an overnight charter for London and Berlin. Aaronson played a full Champions League match at Sevilla for RB Salzburg on Sept. 14, a home Austrian Bundesliga league game against Rapid Vienna five days later, the first 89 minutes against Wolfsberg on Sept. 24, then another complete Champions League game against Lille on the 29th.

He went the whole way vs. Linz on Sunday, traveled to Texas on Monday, practiced twice with the Americans and played until the 68th minute against the Reggae Boyz, His pinpoint cross led to Pepi's second goal.

“We’re looking at his minutes from the week, and it’s 90, 90, 90 and Champions League games,” Berhalter said, “and we’re like, flew across the world to get here, and we thought that he wasn’t going to be able to do it or it was going to be difficult. And he performed really well.”

Musah missed the September qualifiers because he was coming back from an injury. He played 76 minutes in his first start of the season for Valencia against Real Madrid on Sept. 19, the first half against Sevilla three days later, went 82 minutes against Athletic Bilbao on Sept. 25 and 84 minutes at Cádiz on Saturday.

He helped create the opening goal when he sprinted upfield and dished off to Dest, whose cross was headed in by Pepi.

“We talked about his quality of driving at the defense and unsettling the defense. And he did that constantly,” Berhalter marveled. “And it’s difficult, man, when you have someone dribbling at you who’s that agile and that mobile and keeps the ball that close to him, it becomes challenging for the defense. We’ll look at some defensive work, but overall I thought he had a good performance.”

Since scoring the go-ahead goal at Honduras in his international debut, Pepi played full matches for Dallas in Major League Soccer on Sept. 11, 14, 18, 25, 29 and again last Saturday. He was replaced against Jamaica in the 68th minute.

“We put up the minutes of the past week, and he’s a guy that was dragging,” Berhalter said. “We knew it was going to take a lot of mental courage for him to step up and really play with that relentlessness that we need. And he did it.”

Paul Arriola, at 26 one of the Americans’ veterans, missed the September qualifiers with a hamstring injury. While only going 90 minutes once, he, too, played six games from Sept. 11 through Oct. 2. Arriola and Aaronson were paired on the wings.

“I would hate to play against those guys,” Berhalter said. “They’re relentless. They don’t stop. It’s annoying. Even as the coach watching them, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you guys aren’t stopping right here. You keep going,’ and they harassed those defenders the whole time.”

Defender Walker Zimmerman was the oldest U.S. starter at 28, with every other outfield player 24 and younger for a lineup average of 23 years, 111 days. That became the second-youngest for the Americans in a qualifier behind 23 years, 85 days in Honduras.

When the U.S. was eliminated with a 2-1 loss at Trinidad four years ago this Sunday, the American lineup had Arriola, 19-year-old Christian Pulisic and a pair of 24-year-olds, DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood. The other non-goalkeepers were Matt Besler and Michael Bradley (both 30), Omar Gonzalez and Jorge Villafaña (both 28), and Jozy Altidore and Darlington Nagbe (both 27).

“I always talk to my family about a lot of things going on,” Pepi said. “And they always tell me that I got to stay humble and I got to keep working.”

United States' Ricardo Pepi (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal against Jamaica during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

Jamaica's Jamal Lowe (9) and United States' Sergino Dest (2) leap for the ball during a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas.