Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1

Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in the Edmonton net to improve to 4-4 in postseason play, his first victory in the playoffs that wasn’t a shutout.

The Oilers have won two straight since their third-period collapse in Game 1 in Dallas.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season.

Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots in Dallas’ net, falling to 5-10 in his career in West final contests.

Game 4 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Edmonton started the scoring with six minutes remaining in the opening period as a Bouchard bomb from the point made its way through traffic for his sixth of the playoffs.

The Oilers then made it 2-0 just 36 seconds later on a 3-on-1 opportunity as Nugent-Hopkins made a return pass to McDavid, who snuck his fourth of the postseason past Oettinger.

Nugent-Hopkins now has multi-point efforts in every game of the series, becoming the only Oiler in franchise history other than Wayne Gretzky with more than one point in the first three games of a conference final.

Dallas has been outscored 9-0 in the first period on the road in this year’s playoffs.

The Stars were without forward Roope Hintz, who was tied for second in team scoring entering the game.

Hintz had to be helped off the ice late in the third period of Game 2 after he was slashed on the top of the left foot by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

The Stars argued that Nurse deserved a five-minute major or suspension, neither of which were forthcoming.

