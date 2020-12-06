Zanzibar's opposition party to join coalition government

The party also demands reforms to restore public confidence in the electoral system.

ACT-Wazalendo came in second in Zanzibar's general elections with nearly 20% of the total votes. The party's presidential candidate, Seif Shariff Hamad, came in second place with 10% of the votes, which allows him to participate in the government.

ACT-Wazalendo reported that at least nine people died when police opened fire on demonstrators who had charged that soldiers were distributing pre-marked ballots to polling places in Zanzibar. Its presidential candidate was arrested while others were injured by police, the party charged.

Without local or international observers and no way to challenge results in court, the opposition had called for peaceful protests but they were prevented by police.

The U.S. government noted that “irregularities and the overwhelming margins of victory raise serious doubts about the credibility of the results announced.”