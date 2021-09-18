Zdeno Chara, 44, returning to Islanders on 1-year contract

The team announced the contract Saturday, the latest in a series of moves by seasoned general manager Lou Lamoriello designed to get the Islanders over the hump in the playoffs.

Chara wasn't even sure he'd continue playing in the NHL, and now he'll take the ice for a 24th season at age 44 with the team he broke in with. He was a 1996 Islanders draft pick and made his debut with them in 1997 before being traded to Ottawa in 2001.