Zelenskyy appeals to Japan for more sanctions against Russia

During his approximately 10-minute speech, Zelenskyy, appearing in his now trademark olive-colored top, also criticized Russian attacks on Chernobyl, currently entombed after the 1986 explosion, saying Russia turned a nearby nuclear waste storage site into a battlefield. Imagine, he said, how long it will take to clean up the situation there when the war is over.

Zelenskyy, speaking through an interpreter who translated his Ukrainian into Japanese, also raised an alarm about the possibility of Russia’s use of nuclear and chemical weapons.

Zelenskyy criticized the United Nations Security Council, in which Russia and China are among five permanent members, as dysfunctional and in need of reform.

Zelenskyy's address came hours before Kishida was to leave for Brussels to join other leaders of the Group of Seven countries on the sidelines of an emergency NATO leaders' meeting.

Japan has expressed solidarity with Ukraine and provided it with humanitarian assistance and non-lethal military equipment such as bulletproof jackets, binoculars and medical equipment. Japan, though notorious for its strict refugee and immigration policy, has also pledged to accept Ukrainians fleeing from their country.

Foreign dignitaries, including former U.S. President George W. Bush and former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have delivered addresses in person during visits to Japan as state guests, but an online speech by a foreign leader is unprecedented.

Zelenskyy has made online speeches to lawmakers in several other countries, including the United States, Britain, Germany, Canada, Israel and the European Union, often striking a chord with audiences by putting Ukraine's ordeal into the historical contexts of other nations.

Caption Members of Japan's lower house parliament applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption A man listens to a public TV showing a live broadcast of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Caption People walk past a public TV showing a live broadcast of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Caption People watch a public TV showing a live broadcast of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)