Zelenskyy makes first visit to US military headquarters in Germany, voices optimism about US aid

In a statement, U.S. European Command said they discussed efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces. Training has been taking place in Germany and several other locations in Europe and in the United States.

The U.S. base in Wiesbaden, Germany, is the home of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Representatives from some of the 50 nations that provide aid to Ukraine work in an operations center there to hammer out what each country will send and how and when it gets delivered.

According to a U.S. official, Zelenskyy also spoke to a crowd that gathered for his arrival, including some Ukrainian troops who work at the coordination center. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the stop.

In his social media post, Zelenskyy said he stopped in Wiesbaden after his visit to Norway. “I was once again convinced of the excellent quality of U.S. military aid to Ukraine,” he said. “We critically need it for the victory!”

