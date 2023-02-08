Zelenskyy to visit UK for first time since Russia's invasion

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said. "It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come.”

It will be Zelenskyy's second known trip visit abroad since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. He visited the U.S. in December.

Zelenskyy formed a bond with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was one of Ukraine's most vocal backers. Sunak took office in October and has pledged to maintain the U.K.'s support.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine