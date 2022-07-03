Zhou involved in frightening 1st-lap crash at British GP

Russell, who ran from his car to help Zhou, called it “one of the scariest crashes I’ve ever seen.”

Russell was declared out of the race by the FIA because his Mercedes was loaded onto a truck to be taken back to pit lane while he was checking on Zhou. Mercedes protested the call, but the FIA did not budge.

The drivers returned to the pits to await a restart.

After the race was stopped, “several people attempted to enter the track," F1 said in a statement. “These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

Local police had warned Friday they knew of plans for spectators to enter the track as part of a protest, but didn't identify any people or group.

The “halo” device around the cockpit played a prominent role earlier Sunday in a Formula Two race at Silverstone when Dennis Hauger's car landed on top of rival Roy Nissany's car. The incident was reminiscent of a crash in F1 involving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix last year.

Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China, left, receives medical treatment after he was involved in a crash at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

