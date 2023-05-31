Zimbabwe summons US deputy ambassador over 'meddling' election tweets

“We stand by our recent social media posts calling for peace during the election season," U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Meg Riggs said in a statement. “Elections are a part of a functioning democracy.”

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the elections will take place in August, although he hasn't announced a specific date.

But campaigning has started, with opposition parties already alleging violence and intimidation against their supporters by ruling party activists and security forces. Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF ruling party and the government have denied the allegations but human rights groups have said there is intimidation and Mnangagwa's government is suppressing criticism amid a currency crisis and a sharp rise in food prices.

Zimbabwe has been under U.S. sanctions for two decades over human rights abuses, which started under the regime of former president Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe from independence from white minority rule in 1980 until he was removed in a coup in 2017 and replaced by Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe has had a series of violent and disputed elections since 1980 and this vote is expected to be closely contested.

___

