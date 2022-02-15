Zimbabwe to stop paying unvaccinated government workers

The government in September last year ordered all its 500,000 workers to get vaccinated against the virus. The country’s largest labor federation has gone to the courts to challenge vaccine mandates imposed by the government and private employers.

About 22% of Zimbabwe's 15 million people have received two shots of vaccines and the government has introduced booster jabs for those interested.

Late last year Zimbabwe introduced vaccinations for children aged 16 years and older, saying it has acquired enough vaccines, mainly Sinopharm and Sinovac from China.

The government had aimed to vaccinate more than 60% of the population by the end of 2021 and is now trying to reach that goal in 2022.

