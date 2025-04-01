Zion Williamson's season is over, as Pelicans shut down the forward and CJ McCollum

It ends another injury-wrecked season for the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft after just 30 games. The 6-foot-6 forward played a career-high 70 games last season, but made it through only 29 in 2022-23.

Williamson finishes the season with 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

McCollum was hurt March 23 at Detroit, an injury that was diagnosed as a right foot bone contusion. The veteran guard will also get treatment and rest during his recovery.

McCollum averaged 21.1 points in 56 games for the Pelicans, who are 14th in the Western Conference and out of playoff contention.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP