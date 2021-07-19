Zoom buying Five9 in $14.7B all-stock transaction

There was indications that Zoom might be in the hunt for acquisitions early this year that would accommodate more growth. In January, the company announced a secondary offering of shares that could raise up to $1.5 billion for, among other things, “acquisitions or strategic investments.”

Shares dipped 5% before the opening bell Monday, trading for $358.07.

Shareholders of Five9 Inc. stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9. Based on Zoom's closing price on Friday, this represents a per share price for Five9 common stock of $200.28.

Five9 will become a unit of Zoom once the transaction closes. Rowan Trollope will become a president of Zoom and continue as Five9 CEO.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. It still needs approval from Five9 shareholders.