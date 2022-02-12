Zydeco musician Ardoin recovering creativity after shooting

The 40-year-old Lake Charles native was hit July 30 when at least one unknown shooter opened fire at the Zydeco Bike Fest, an outdoor event in Colfax. He and his band had finished their set and were preparing to load equipment when the shots rang out. No arrests have been made in the case.

The bullet that hit him missed vital organs. He was able to perform again the following Labor Day in Houston. In March, he will play at his first fully outdoor festival since he was hurt. That will be at Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.