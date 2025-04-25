Breaking: 1 dead after vehicle leaves I-70, crashes into water in Clark County

A person is dead after a vehicle left Interstate 70 East in Clark County and crashed into Mad River Friday, April 25, 2025. Traffic was backed up on I-70 East as crews investigate the crash. Photo courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation.

59 minutes ago
A person is dead after a vehicle left Interstate 70 in Clark County and crashed into water Friday morning.

No other other injuries have been reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 6:18 a.m. on I-70 East near Greene and Montgomery counties.

No other vehicles were involved.

The right two lanes on I-70 East are blocked as crews investigate the crash.

Traffic is backed up and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

