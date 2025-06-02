1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash

A teenager was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in Champaign County that also injured a second person.
The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jackson Scott, 18, of Quincy.
Crews responded to reports of a one-vehicle fatal crash around 11:37 p.m. on Ohio 235 near mile post 13.
Scott was driving a 2009 Ford Focus on Ohio 235 and swerved to avoid hitting an animal, lost control of his car, ran off the roadway and hit a tree, the patrol said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle was injured as a result of the crash and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
In Other News
1
‘Healthy Hamilton Neighborhood Games’ continue today and through June...
2
Aspen’s Law would push for stricter punishment in school zone accidents
3
Federal budget cuts impacting local pantries, food banks
4
Fairfield Twp. woman charged with desecrating graves
5
Area pastors urge Butler County commissioners to end ICE jail contract
About the Author