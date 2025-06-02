Breaking: 1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash

A teenager was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in Champaign County that also injured a second person.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jackson Scott, 18, of Quincy.

Crews responded to reports of a one-vehicle fatal crash around 11:37 p.m. on Ohio 235 near mile post 13.

Scott was driving a 2009 Ford Focus on Ohio 235 and swerved to avoid hitting an animal, lost control of his car, ran off the roadway and hit a tree, the patrol said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured as a result of the crash and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

