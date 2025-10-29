1 million-square-foot data center proposed for 141 acres in Trenton

The land sold was previously owned by the city. The total 141 acres lies within the Trenton Industrial Park near Kennel and Woodsdale Roads and is just east of Molson Coors Beverage Company at 2525 Wayne Madison Road and south of Trenton’s downtown. Though she did not disclose the sale price, the price at the time of the purchase agreement in April 2024 between Prologis and the city was listed at $55,000 per acre — approximately $7.7 million for a total 141 acres. Sorrentino also did not confirm plans for a data center, offering this statement: “It is early days, but what I can say is: from our perspective, Ohio continues to do a great job attracting and supporting smart business growth, and our experience working with the city of Trenton has been positive and collaborative.” “Prologis has a strong presence across Ohio, with teams and portfolios in both the Cincinnati and Columbus areas,” she added. “This property is located within a manufacturing corridor and has great benefits in its proximity to power. We are always evaluating opportunities that support our customers and strengthen our portfolio.”

Explore Food pantry leaders warning they will struggle with loss of SNAP benefits

While data center plans were not confirmed, the purchase agreement details Prologis will develop, construct and operate an “approximately 1 million-square-foot data center” on the property. The name of the company Prologis is building the data center for has not been released. In March 2025, the city’s planning commission also approved updating three zoning code ordinances to allow data centers, according to public documents. The update was requested by a Prologis representative. Because site plans have yet to be submitted through the city’s planning commission, there is no groundbreaking date, according to Trenton City Manager Marcos Nichols.

Credit: Butler County Auditor's Site Credit: Butler County Auditor's Site

Nearby in Hamilton, a two-story data center with a 160,000-square-foot footprint is planned. Residents in Hamilton have expressed concerns over potential noise and light pollution and environmental concerns. In Trenton, Nichols said community members have expressed some similar concerns regarding the environmental impact and increased costs due to water — which is provided by the city — and electricity — provided by Duke Energy.

Approximately 100-150 full-time jobs will be created at completion of the data center, and temporary construction jobs will be created during the buildout, according to Nichols. There are more than 4,000 data centers across the country, and 191 are in Ohio, according to DataCenterMap.com. There are pros and cons of data centers, according to New York-based McKinsey and Company, a strategy and management consulting firm. They offer large economic development gains: nationally, companies will invest nearly $7 trillion on data center infrastructure by 2030. However, there are tradeoffs, according to McKinsey and Company, such as high-power demands and water usage (for cooling). Nichols said projects of this nature “allow for job creation and workforce development with the construction of the facility and, once operational, will support skilled positions in IT, maintenance and facility management; economic growth by adding value to the city revenue stream; and strengthens our reputation as a forward-looking city and helps attract additional technology-driven investment and innovation.”