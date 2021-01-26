1 student killed in Springfield shooting identified, other not yet known

Naveaeh Stewart, 14, was one of two children who were found with gunshot wounds after officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 1200 block of Russell Avenue, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said they are only handling the autopsy of one of the children.. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is handling the autopsy of the second child, a 12-year-old boy, and has not yet identified him.