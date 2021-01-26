1 student killed in Springfield shooting identified, other not yet known

One of the children who died after they were shot over the weekend in Springfield has been identified.
Naveaeh Stewart, 14, was one of two children who were found with gunshot wounds after officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 1200 block of Russell Avenue, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office said they are only handling the autopsy of one of the children.. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is handling the autopsy of the second child, a 12-year-old boy, and has not yet identified him.
The two victims were students in the Springfield City School District at Hayward Middle and Fulton Elementary schools.
“Our thoughts are with the family, teachers, friends, neighbors and all who loved and were loved by the two students involved. Times like these remind us that we are one family in the SCSD, whether students are here for their entire K-12 experience or if only for a season of their precious lives. They mean the world to us,” Superintendent Bob Hill said in the statement.
The district will have grief counselors available for the rest of the week for those who need them.
Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries, according to a Springfield police report.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time.
The Springfield News-Sun is working to learn more.