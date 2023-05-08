$1.4M Ohio lottery ticket sold at Butler County store not yet claimed

Last week’s yet-to-be-claimed $1.4 million lottery ticket purchased at Don’s Carry Out in Darrtown in Butler County marked the third instance of a nearly impossible string of three Classic Lotto jackpots in the past month.
The Darrtown ticket was the 27th Classic Lotto jackpot since Ohio introduced the game back in 2007 and it came just five draws after the 26th jackpot on April 22, which itself had come just seven draws after the 25th jackpot on April 5. Odds to win a jackpot are listed at 1 in every 13,983,816.
Ohio Lottery Spokesperson Marie Kilbane told the Journal-News only one of those three jackpots have been claimed. Winning lottery tickets have to be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, or else the jackpot will go toward Ohio schools, as all lottery profits do.
“There is (still) time and we hope someone has been alerted to the fact that there has been a winner here,” Kilbane said. “In general we have a good success rate of people claiming their prizes and we would like that to continue.”
Eric Beckett, the third generation owner of Don’s Carry Out in Darrtown, said traffic to his family business has increased since the jackpot drawing.
“It’s just creating a lot of buzz around town. A lot of people are coming into the store and asking (about it) and (are) just excited that it happened in a small town like this,” Beckett said.
He told the Journal-News that while the store does get a few passers-by, a vast majority of his customers are locals, many of whom he knows by name. Beckett said he hopes it was one of his local customers that bought the ticket.
Lottery winners will have automatic withholdings taken out of their prize — at least 24% from the federal government and another 4% from the state, according to CompareTheLotto’s tax calculator — and the overall return sways heavily whether winners opt to be paid in a cash lump sum or in annual payments. The received money would then be considered income and then taxed further.
CompareTheLotto estimates a $1.4 million jackpot winner in Ohio would receive a $614,880 net cash payout and a $1,008,000 net annuity payout.
Whoever the winner is, local or passer-by, has until the end of October to claim their prize.
