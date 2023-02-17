BreakingNews
New vendor to continue Mediterranean cuisine at 2nd Street Market
17-year-old charged in Clark State bomb threat

A 17-year-old was arrested after a reported bomb threat on Clark State College’s downtown Springfield campus Thursday afternoon, police announced Friday.

The juvenile was arrested on charges of making false alarms, making terroristic threats and inducing panic after he was accused of sending text messages to students that a bomb had been placed in the building. He was placed in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

“One of the students here just got a text about a bomb threat on the second floor, so we’re getting everybody out,” the 911 caller told dispatchers. “All it said, the text, was there’s a pipe bomb on the second floor.”

The initial bomb threat report and 911 call came from the Brinkman Educational Center, 100 S. Limestone St.

The threat prompted a police response and investigation at the Brinkman center, as well as at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center near the Kuss Auditorium.

The college was evacuated with help from Springfield police, and all campuses in Springfield, Beavercreek, Xenia and Bellefontaine were closed Thursday and Friday. However, weekend activities will proceed, and the campus is expected to reopen Monday.

Springfield police detectives, Clark State administrators and its security team all worked together to identify the suspect, who was found Thursday with the help of Dayton Police and Dayton Airport Police dogs.

No injuries were reported, and no explosive devices were found.

The incident remains under investigation by Springfield police with the help of the FBI and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Bomb Squad.

