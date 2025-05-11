17-year-old killed in Springfield crash, teen passenger injured

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Springfield Xenia Road, according to the patrol.

The patrol said Frederick drove a 2003 BMW 325xi southwest on Springfield Xenia Road, and failed to yield when turning left. His vehicle was hit by a 2011 Ford F -350 coming northwest on U.S. 68.

Both vehicles then traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the BMW hit a ditch.

Frederick was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Frederick’s passenger was transported by ambulance to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger in the F-350 was treated on scene for minor injuries.

OSHP was assisted on scene by Springfield Twp. Fire and EMS, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT and Shield Towing.