Breaking: 46-year-old man found dead in Dayton house fire ID’d

$1M bond set for man accused in fatal shooting outside Middletown bar

Bar II was the site of an overnight Middletown shooting which left 1 dead and 3 injured. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Bar II was the site of an overnight Middletown shooting which left 1 dead and 3 injured. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By and
1 hour ago
X

Two suspects will appear in court Monday related to the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Middletown man.

Jerome Collier, 51, of Hamilton was arrested on a murder charge Saturday related to the June 16 shooting outside Bar II in Middletown.

Collier was arraigned Monday and bond was set at $1 million. He was ordered to stay away from Bar II if he was able to make bond.

Collier is being charged in the shooting death of Jessie James Jones, according to the Middletown Police Department.

The Middletown Division of Police and the Kettering Police Department also arrested Dyshonna T. Goins, 28, of Dayton Friday night and she is facing one count of felonious assault.

Goins’ bond was set at $150,000, and she was ordered to stay away from Bar II and the alleged victim.

Dyshonna T. Goins.

icon to expand image

On June 16, crews responded to reports of shots fired at Bar II’s parking lot located on 1200 Elliott Drive around 2:40 a.m.

Jones, 36, was killed in the shooting and three additional people were injured.

Police said the fight began in the parking lot of Bar II and not inside the bar. Video footage from buildings near the incident was collected.

Explore1 dead, 3 injured in overnight Middletown shooting

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Terry Ballinger at 513-425-7741, at the email terryb@cityofmiddletown.org or police dispatch at 513-425-7700.

In Other News
1
‘It’s the only reason my child is still alive’: Parent shares how she...
2
One of Springfield’s oldest businesses may move to suburbs; rezoning...
3
Second person arrested, facing murder charges in connection to...
4
Coleman, on death row for 1996 Springfield slaying, has execution...
5
Trenton family getting out of grocery business

About the Authors