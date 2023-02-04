2 dead in Middletown shooting; one of victims had called 911 for help

MIDDLETOWN — Two men are dead after suffering gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in a Fifteenth Avenue residence, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.
Officers were called to the 700 block of 15th Ave. at 3:30 a.m. on a report of the two having been shot. One person was pronounced dead there. Another was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment and died there.
Birk said detectives have been out for hours canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and looking for doorbell camera footage that might point to suspects.
Detectives say the double homicide is not the result of a drive-by shooting. Both men were in the residence.
“One of them called 911,” Birk said.
No other information was released and an investigation is ongoing. People with information regarding the shooting are asked to call Middletown Detective Ken Mynhier at (513) 425-7720 or (513) 425-7700.
