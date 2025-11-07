Breaking: HUD revokes Section 8 contract with West Dayton apartment owner over health, safety concerns

2 Hamilton men arrested after meth, fentanyl recovered in undercover operation

Butler County Sheriff’s Office officials say more charges are expected.
Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force officers found and confiscated on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, 70 pressed pills and $10,000 (pictured). Officers arrested Obryan Chapman, 40, and Dominick Brown, 38, on drug-related felonies. Additional charges are pending as the case remains under investigation. CONTRIBUTED

Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force officers found and confiscated on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, 70 pressed pills and $10,000 (pictured). Officers arrested Obryan Chapman, 40, and Dominick Brown, 38, on drug-related felonies. Additional charges are pending as the case remains under investigation. CONTRIBUTED
News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

Two Hamilton men were arrested on drug-related felony charges, and police say more charges are likely to be added.

Officers with the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force arrested Thursday morning Dominick Brown, 38, and Obryan Chapman, 40, after confiscating 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, around 70 pressed pills and $10,000.

The search warrant was executed at a residence on Bryant Lane, which is in a residential neighborhood on the city’s west side.

Brown was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, and Chapman was charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony. Officials say additional charges are pending.

Obryan Chapman, 40, was arrested on Thursday morning, Nov. 6, 2025, on Bryant Lane with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony. Additional charges are pending. He and his co-defendant Dominick Brown, 38, were arrested after Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force officers found and confiscated 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, 70 pressed pills and $10,000. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Dominick Brown, 38,, was arrested on Thursday morning, Nov. 6, 2025, on Bryant Lane with possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. Additional charges are pending. He and his co-defendant Obryan Chapman, 40, were arrested after Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force officers found and confiscated 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, 70 pressed pills and $10,000. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The B.U.R.N. Task Force targets drug dealers and works with local law enforcement partners on operations.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said getting these drugs off the streets will be “protecting families from the life-destroying poison that these traffickers bring into our communities.”

“Every gram of this poison we take off the street is a life we’re potentially saving,” he said. “My office will continue to hunt down drug dealers and put them exactly where they belong ― in jail. We will not allow these criminals to destroy families in our Butler County community.”

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

In Other News
1
Trenton residents who oppose data center pack city council meeting
2
McCrabb: Advice from nearly 106-year-old: ‘Live the best life you can...
3
See inside the Aberlin Springs community, built around a farm in Warren...
4
Liberty Twp. fights potential Monroe annexation, eyes infrastructure...
5
Big Sandy Superstore opens first Butler County location in Fairfield...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.