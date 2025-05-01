2 Middletown men charged in burglary plead guilty

The two victims told investigators Chambers and Thomas forced their way into the home and demanded money, and the prosecution said one of the men held a gun against the boy’s forehead, according to police reports.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth spent about 30 talking with the pair and their attorneys ensure they knew the consequences of their guilty plea, such as giving up of their rights to a jury trial, and how a potential 12-year sentence could turn into 17-1/2 years if they commit any level of felony while in prison.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Both said they understood the rights they were giving up and still pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated burglary with a one-year gun specification.

The pair will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on June 12. They could receive between three and 11 years for the aggravated burglary charge, but with the one-year gun specification, a year would be added to whatever sentence is imposed.

In exchange for pleading guilty, the assault and two abduction charges, as well as a three-year gun specification, were dismissed for each defendant.

Assistant Prosecutor John Hatcher said the victims were not in court on Thursday, but plan to provide a witness impact statement for the court and attend the sentencing hearing.