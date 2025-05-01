2 Middletown men charged in burglary plead guilty

Breaking: Man’s death in Montgomery County jail custody likely positional asphyxia

Pictured in this March 2025 file photo are Lemond Chambers, 20, of Middletown, (foreground) and Keatrick Thomas, 19, of Middletown. They are charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated burglary and abduction. They are accused of an alleged home invasion where both men are said to have held a grandmother and her 12-year-old grandson at gunpoint. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/FILE

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Pictured in this March 2025 file photo are Lemond Chambers, 20, of Middletown, (foreground) and Keatrick Thomas, 19, of Middletown. They are charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated burglary and abduction. They are accused of an alleged home invasion where both men are said to have held a grandmother and her 12-year-old grandson at gunpoint. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/FILE
26 minutes ago
Two Middletown men charged with robbery and home invasion pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Lemond Chambers, 20, and Keatrick Thomas, 19, were indicted in March on four charges related to a Jan. 9 incident where the pair entered a home and held a grandmother and her 12-year-old grandson at gunpoint. They accepted a plea deal in exchange for most of the charges being dropped.

The two victims told investigators Chambers and Thomas forced their way into the home and demanded money, and the prosecution said one of the men held a gun against the boy’s forehead, according to police reports.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth spent about 30 talking with the pair and their attorneys ensure they knew the consequences of their guilty plea, such as giving up of their rights to a jury trial, and how a potential 12-year sentence could turn into 17-1/2 years if they commit any level of felony while in prison.

Lemond Chambers, 20, of Middletown pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon, May 1, 2025, on an aggravated burglary charge with a weapons specification. He and his co-defendant, Keatrick Thomas, 19, of Middletown, are to be sentence on June 12. Pictured is Chambers listening to his attorney, Stephen Hurlburt, during the plea hearing. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Both said they understood the rights they were giving up and still pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated burglary with a one-year gun specification.

The pair will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on June 12. They could receive between three and 11 years for the aggravated burglary charge, but with the one-year gun specification, a year would be added to whatever sentence is imposed.

In exchange for pleading guilty, the assault and two abduction charges, as well as a three-year gun specification, were dismissed for each defendant.

Assistant Prosecutor John Hatcher said the victims were not in court on Thursday, but plan to provide a witness impact statement for the court and attend the sentencing hearing.

Keatrick Thomas, 19, of Middletown, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon, May 1, 2025, on an aggravated burglary charge with a weapons specification. He and his co-defendant, Lemond Chambers, 20, of Middletown, are to be sentence on June 12. Pictured is Keatrick looking back at friends and family in the courtroom as he heads out. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

