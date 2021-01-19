2 more women come forward in Wright State rape case

Zachary J. Turner, 28, is facing four counts of rape, four counts of abduction and two counts of kidnapping, following his indictment in December by a Greene County grand jury.

Turner is accused of engaging in forcible sexual conduct with two women on separate occasions in October at an apartment on Wright State’s campus. Both women reported being restrained during the assaults, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records. Neither of the women were WSU students.