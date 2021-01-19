X

2 more women come forward in Wright State rape case

Zachary John Turner
Credit: Greene County Jail

By India DukeJen Balduf

Two more women have come forward with allegations against a Fairborn man suspected of two October sexual assaults at Wright State University.

Zachary J. Turner, 28, is facing four counts of rape, four counts of abduction and two counts of kidnapping, following his indictment in December by a Greene County grand jury.

Turner is accused of engaging in forcible sexual conduct with two women on separate occasions in October at an apartment on Wright State’s campus. Both women reported being restrained during the assaults, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records. Neither of the women were WSU students.

The accusations made against Turner by the two additional women are under investigation, Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said Tuesday during a press briefing.

“They have made allegations to similar conduct to what is contained in the indictment,” Hayes said.

Hayes is asking that any further potential victims or anyone who has relevant information in connection to the case to contact Investigator Fred Meadows at 937-562-5259.

Turner remains in the Greene County Jail.

