BreakingNews
Beavercreek Walmart shooting: Shooter ID’d; 3 victims in stable condition

2 students charged following lockdown, report of weapon at Lakota West Freshman School

News
By Journal-News
22 minutes ago
X

The West Chester Police said an incident Monday in which a student reported that another student at Lakota West Freshman School had a gun led to a sweep of the school, and ammunition was found, but no gun was located.

In a news release, police said the student identified as bringing the items to school was isolated and questioned by police. The ammunition as well as a magazine were in their possession, the release states.

There was an internal lockdown of the Lakota West Freshman building during the police search and questioning. Other schools in close proximity, including Creekside and Central, were locked down.

The investigation led to the arrest of two juveniles who are charged with felony inducing panic. They were taken to a juvenile detention center.

“The quick response to this incident is a testament to the partnership between West Chester Police and Lakota Local Schools and the value of the School Resource Officer program, the police said in the statement.

“Lakota comprises a considerable population of our community — students and their families — and we’re committed to their safety,” said Police Chief Joel Herzog. “The resource officers have developed relationships with faculty and students which allow for a quick and targeted response when necessary.”

The investigation of this incident is still active, police said.

In Other News
1
Newest Miami University building marks end of historic construction...
2
WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023
3
Hamilton man identified as person found in an Eaton ditch in 1968
4
VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners
5
In face of historic property value hikes, just one bill could offer tax...

About the Author

Journal-News
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top