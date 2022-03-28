dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 taken to hospital after box truck hits ODOT truck on I-70 in Clark County

An Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle was struck by a box truck on I-70 westbound Monday, March 28, 2022. Both the driver of the box truck and the ODOT worker were transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
An Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle was struck by a box truck on I-70 westbound Monday, March 28, 2022. Both the driver of the box truck and the ODOT worker were transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Kristen Spicker
Updated 33 minutes ago

Two people were transported to the hospital after a box truck hit the back of an Ohio Department of Transportation truck on Interstate 70 westbound in Clark County near the Interstate 675 interchange Monday morning.

The driver of the box truck had minor injuries and an ODOT worker was transported for observation, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jon Payer.

Around 9:30 a.m., ODOT had multiple crews in the area performing maintenance and sweeping the berms of the highway. The box truck was in the right lane of I-70 west when it hit the back of one of the ODOT vehicles, Payer said.

ExploreGas prices dip, but expected to rise again with no long-term relief in sight

The sergeant asked motorists to remember they’re sharing the road and to look out for any work crews, whether it’s ODOT, OSHP or wrecker services.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Make sure you allow enough a safe following distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead,” Payer said.

The right two lanes of I-70 westbound are closed, and traffic is slowly moving through the far left lane in the area. Drivers currently cannot use the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-675 southbound. I-70 westbound is backed up to US 68.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Springfield marks Vietnam Veterans Day of Remembrance
2
Local builder with ALS ‘made the best of the disease’
3
VIDEO: Butler Tech principal includes students, flash mob in wedding...
4
Fifth person in fiery Clark County crash dies; another victim ID’d
5
How the Great Flood of 1913 changed life in Butler County more than a...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top