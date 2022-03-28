2 taken to hospital after box truck hits ODOT truck on I-70 in Clark County

Two people were transported to the hospital after a box truck hit the back of an Ohio Department of Transportation truck on Interstate 70 westbound in Clark County near the Interstate 675 interchange Monday morning.
The driver of the box truck had minor injuries and an ODOT worker was transported for observation, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jon Payer.
Around 9:30 a.m., ODOT had multiple crews in the area performing maintenance and sweeping the berms of the highway. The box truck was in the right lane of I-70 west when it hit the back of one of the ODOT vehicles, Payer said.
The sergeant asked motorists to remember they’re sharing the road and to look out for any work crews, whether it’s ODOT, OSHP or wrecker services.
“Be aware of your surroundings. Make sure you allow enough a safe following distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead,” Payer said.
The right two lanes of I-70 westbound are closed, and traffic is slowly moving through the far left lane in the area. Drivers currently cannot use the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-675 southbound. I-70 westbound is backed up to US 68.
