2 teenagers killed, 2 others injured after car crosses into oncoming traffic near Springfield

Updated 31 minutes ago

Two teens have died after a crash Friday afternoon near Springfield.

Taylor Haffner, 17, of Springfield and Osman Diaz, 17, of Springfield, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the crash was reported between two vehicles at 4:02 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 68 and state Route 41.

After preliminary investigation, the patrol said that a Haffner was driving a 2006 Honda Civic north on U.S. 68 near mile marker 8 with Diaz in the passenger’s seat.

The Civic traveled off the left side of the road, crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes and crashed into a 2017 Hyundai Tuscan.

Two people from the Hyundai were taken to Kettering Health Main Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound U.S. 68 was closed as the crash was investigated and cleaned up.

OSHP was assisted on the scene by the Springfield Township Fire Department and EMS, German Township Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Clark County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Dan’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

