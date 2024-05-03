2-vehicle rollover crash closes ramp to SR 63 from I-75N

The ramp to state Route 63 from northbound Interstate 75 is closed following a two-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon in Monroe.
The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Two people were taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with unknown injuries.
Traffic is delayed on I-75 North ahead of the exit to Monroe.
