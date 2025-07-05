20 people involved in fight in Hamilton when shooting occurred

A fight in Hamilton late Friday night turned into a shooting, and at least one person was injured.

Butler County dispatchers said calls came in at approximately 11:16 p.m. reporting a group of approximately 20 people fighting at 37 Wellington Court. One male was taken by medical helicopter to UC Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police did not offer the victim’s status as of noon Saturday.

The suspect is being charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Police did not identify the suspect.

Another victim sustained minor injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and what led up to the shooting.

