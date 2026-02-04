24-year-old man identified as victim of fatal Middletown crash

The preliminary manner of death was listed as an accident.

Helton was a 2019 graduate of Madison Local School District, according to a Facebook post from the district.

“Luke will always be remembered as a part of the Mohawk community, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the post said.

The crash was reported at 6:03 p.m. Monday on Carmody Boulevard near Hook Drive, emergency dispatchers confirmed.

The road was closed at Ohio 4 for several hours due to the crash.

When police arrived, they found that the driver and only occupant of one vehicle had died at the scene, Middletown police said Monday.

The driver and only occupant of the second vehicle suffered a “potentially serious injury” and was taken by the Middletown Division of Fire to Atrium Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

An update on the status of that driver was not immediately available from police Wednesday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7918 to speak with Sgt. Ryan Rogers or officer Scott Renner.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.