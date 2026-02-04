24-year-old man identified as victim of fatal Middletown crash

Emergency crews were on Carmody Boulevard in Middletown for several hours due to a crash on Feb. 2, 2026. NICK GRAHAM, STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Emergency crews were on Carmody Boulevard in Middletown for several hours due to a crash on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By and
26 minutes ago
X

A man killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Middletown has been identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Luke Helton, 24, of Middletown died around 8:41 p.m. Monday from “multiple traumatic injuries,” according to the coroner’s report.

The preliminary manner of death was listed as an accident.

Helton was a 2019 graduate of Madison Local School District, according to a Facebook post from the district.

“Luke will always be remembered as a part of the Mohawk community, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the post said.

ExploreFatal crash closes road for several hours in Middletown

The crash was reported at 6:03 p.m. Monday on Carmody Boulevard near Hook Drive, emergency dispatchers confirmed.

The road was closed at Ohio 4 for several hours due to the crash.

When police arrived, they found that the driver and only occupant of one vehicle had died at the scene, Middletown police said Monday.

The driver and only occupant of the second vehicle suffered a “potentially serious injury” and was taken by the Middletown Division of Fire to Atrium Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

An update on the status of that driver was not immediately available from police Wednesday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7918 to speak with Sgt. Ryan Rogers or officer Scott Renner.

Staff writer Daniel Susco contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
How long could Haitians in Springfield receive protection under TPS...
2
Springfield advocates energized with end of TPS blocked; critics await...
3
DHS vows appeal, Springfield mayor responds: What to know about TPS...
4
‘This is good for us’: Diners at Springfield Haitian restaurant react...
5
Cedarville alumni couple captures moments from Olympic stadiums to...

About the Authors

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter