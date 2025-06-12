26-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

The crash took place at 8:23 p.m. on North Waynesville Road north of Hollingsworth Road.

A preliminary investigation indicated Schmitz was a driving a 2000 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle southwest when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, according to troopers.

The motorcycle hit a ditch before crashing into a tree.

Schmitz was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Turtlecreek Twp. EMS and Wayne Twp. EMS assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.