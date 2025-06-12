Breaking: 26-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

26-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

ajc.com

News
By
1 hour ago
X

A 26-year-old man died after a motorcycle crashed into a tree in Turtlecreek Twp. Wednesday night.

Matthew Schmitz, of Fairfield Twp., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash took place at 8:23 p.m. on North Waynesville Road north of Hollingsworth Road.

A preliminary investigation indicated Schmitz was a driving a 2000 Honda CBR-600 motorcycle southwest when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road, according to troopers.

The motorcycle hit a ditch before crashing into a tree.

Schmitz was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Turtlecreek Twp. EMS and Wayne Twp. EMS assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Dill Dinkers opens in Hamilton: Pickleball free for the first week
2
Fenwick High adds principal to ‘dynamic team’ of leaders
3
Miami University sees jump in high schoolers getting diplomas and...
4
Towne Mall site receives $2.5M for cleanup and remediation
5
Man indicted on charges from pipe bomb explosions

About the Author