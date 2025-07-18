27 food trucks to compete in 11th annual Springfield Rotary competition

“This event has become a great source of pride in our community and a can’t-miss day for the entire family with great food, live music and fun from morning to night, all while supporting a great cause,” said Eddie Bell, a past president of Springfield Rotary. “We’re proud to carry on this tradition and continue growing it each year.”

Explore Springfield launches platform for Community Development Department

The beer garden will feature craft beer from Springfield’s Mother Stewart’s Brewery, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and White Claw. Water and a selection of pop will also be available

New this year, Springfield Rotary will partner with Crafts for a Cause to present an Arts and Crafts Show featuring 20 artisans with home décor and jewelry to seasonal gifts and specialty items.

“We invite everyone to come early, bring a lawn chair or blanket and plan to stay all day,” Bell said. “Whether you’re here for the food, the live music or the shopping, this is the can’t-miss event of the summer.”

The food trucks will compete, with a panel of celebrity judges scoring each of their signature dishes. First place will win a $5,000 grand prize, the runner-up will win $2,500 and third place will win $1,500.

Attendees will also be able to vote via the Springfield Food Truck mobile app for their favorite food truck to receive the $1,000 “People’s Choice” award. All signature dishes, as well as other menu items, will be available for attendees to purchase.

All winners will be announced on stage in the evening. Celebrity judges for this year’s competition will be announced in the coming weeks.

Admission to the event is free, but attendees can make donations that help support Springfield Rotary.

Over the past decade, Bell said the Rotary has raised more than $300,000 through this event and reinvested funds into “meaningful projects across the Springfield community and in Lesotho, Africa.”

Who is competing

The 27 food trucks to compete include:

Biscuit Boss

Black Willow Taqueria

Brent’s Smokin Butts & Grill

Childers’ Chimney Cakes

Dine-In Hawaiian

Dojo Gelato

Fat Hammies LLC

Greek Street

Home Cooked Vibes

Iggy Ragu’s

Kabobske Simple Mediterranean

Kore 4 Soul Kitchen

Lasang Pinoy Filipino Eats

Leerah’s Vegan Treats

Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine

MamaBear’s Mac

Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza

Schmidt’s Sausage Truck

Shannon’s Southern Style Sweet Tea

Streetpops

SugarSnap! Sweet Treats

Sweets and Meats BBQ

The Cheesecakery

The Naughty Lobstah

Tortilla Street Food

Urban Vistro Gourmet Food Truck

Wholly Smokes BBQ

For more information, visit springfieldfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/springfieldfoodtruck, or download the Springfield Food Truck mobile app.