3 Springfield residents indicted for summer shooting

The charges stem from an Aug. 3 incident around 10:40 p.m. on York Street, near Kenton and Summer streets, just north of Selma Road.

The known victims were a male who was shot in the head, another male who was shot multiple times in the body and a woman who was shot in the back. A fourth victim refused treatment.

According to police records, an investigation found that Avery, Howard and Roberson-Chase arrived to a house in the 600 block of York Street, with Avery and Roberson-Chase having guns. Avery and a victim allegedly engaged in “an altercation,” and Roberson-Chase reportedly fired at the victim.

“[The victim] described to detectives that Jai’Don [Roberson-Chase] stood over top him shooting at him while he was on the ground,” the police report states.

According to the report, Roberson-Chase fled on foot and Howard and Avery were both struck by gunfire and stayed at the scene. The male victim and another person were also shot, fleeing on foot before being transported to the hospital for treatment.

Avery faces two additional counts of having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Roberson-Chase was indicted on additional charges of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Howard was also charged with unlawful transaction in weapons.