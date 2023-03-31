BreakingNews
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment
X

3-vehicle crash involves school bus in Preble County

News
By
Updated 19 minutes ago

Crews were called this morning to a three-vehicle crash involving a Preble-Shawnee Local Schools bus in Gratis Twp.

The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 12000 block of state Route 122.

Children were aboard the school bus, but none was hurt, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman at the district office said alerts were going out to families but that further information was not immediately available.

At least one person was injured in the crash, but the extent of injuries was not immediately known.

This report will be updated as we learn new information.

In Other News
1
Man indicted after shots fired at West Chester Amazon center
2
Fairfield chicken processor Koch Foods plans additional construction
3
Army veteran, deputy fire chief ‘just showed you how to live’
4
$53M in bonds marked for Fairfield Trade Center development
5
Man indicted for shooting near Joe Mixon’s home turns himself in

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top