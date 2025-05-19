4 new academic degrees at Miami University include one in artificial intelligence

Breaking: Bushido Ramen Shop to open this week in Kettering

By Staff
16 minutes ago
Miami University’s board of trustees recently gave approval for the college to offer four new academic degrees.

Miami will establish a Bachelor of Arts in World Languages and Cultures, a Bachelor of Science in Education for Inclusive Education, a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and a Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science.

The move must now be approved by the State of Ohio.

During its May 16 meeting, the trustees board also approved the renaming of Haines Boulangerie to Haines Food Court within Armstrong Student Center.

